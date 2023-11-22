Israel-Hamas war: French President Macron welcomes announcement of release of hostages

Paris [France], November 22 : French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the announcement of a groundbreaking agreement facilitating the release of hostages in Gaza and the implementation of a humanitarian truce.

In a post on X, Macron expressed his commitment to tirelessly working towards the release of all hostages while underscoring the significance of the declared truce in providing much-needed aid and rescuing civilians in Gaza.

"I welcome the announcement of an agreement for the release of hostages and a humanitarian truce. We are working tirelessly to release all hostages. The humanitarian truce announced should allow to introduce aid and rescue the civilians in Gaza," posted Emmanuel Macron.

Notably, citizens from the United States, the United Kingdom, and France also successfully departed Gaza for Egypt via the Rafah crossing, as confirmed by officials from each respective country.

On November 1, the French Foreign Ministry disclosed that among the evacuees were five French citizens, including dual passport holders and seriously injured individuals. A dedicated team from the French Embassy in Egypt awaited the group's arrival, with France expressing gratitude to Egyptian authorities for their role in facilitating the safe exit.

Meanwhile, two French children lost their lives in the northern Gaza Strip, earlier announced by France's foreign ministry on October 31. The mother of the deceased children and her third child were reported to be suffering from injuries. The incident has reinforced France's plea for an immediate humanitarian pause in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas, the terrorist group controlling Gaza, currently holds 239 hostages captive, including foreign nationals from 26 different countries, according to figures released by the Israeli military.

In a significant breakthrough, the Israeli Cabinet Secretariat revealed plans for the phased release of 150 security prisoners over four days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said when the deal was approved that for every additional 10 hostages who are released, there will be an additional day of pause in the fighting. Israel has committed to a cessation of hostilities during this period.

However, it's important to note that despite the agreement, approximately 150 hostages will remain under Hamas control, with over 200 individuals abducted during the October 7 offensive into Israel.

Hamas has agreed to allow the return of 50 hostages, marking a step towards resolution, but challenges persist in achieving a comprehensive release.

