Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Fires 30 Rockets From Lebanon at Military Base in Northern Israel (Watch Videos)

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group fired at least 30 rockets at a military base in the northern part of Israel on Sunday night, August 11. According to international media reports, projectiles were fired towards the town of Kabri near the coastal city of Nahariya.

The Shiite Hezbollah militia claimed that Katyusha rockets targeted a military base, which resulted in some projectiles landing in open areas as Israel's Iron Dome failed to intercept rockets from Lebanon.

IDF Says 30 Rockets Launched From Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned of a possible major Iranian attack on Israel in the coming days. Since the start of the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah has been firing almost daily at targets in neighbouring northern Israel. The Israeli military, in turn, regularly targets locations in Gaza which killed more than 40,000 civilians. At least 100 were killed after three Israeli rockets hit the facility in Daraj in eastern Gaza City on August 9.

In recent months, the Israeli army has also repeatedly targeted Hezbollah commanders, most recently killing a high-ranking commander, Fuad Shukr, in the capital Beirut in early August. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has threatened retaliation.