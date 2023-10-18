Israel-Hamas war: IAF jets hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has reported that the Israeli Air Force jets recently launched targets in Lebanon.

The terrorist infrastructure and an observation post that was attacked, belonged to the terrorist organization Hezbollah, in response to the firing of anti-tank missiles at Israeli territory and other incidents in the border area in the last day. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor