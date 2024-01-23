Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza

Gaza Border [Israel], January 23 : Twenty-four-year-old photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, renowned for documenting the impact of the war in the Gaza Strip, has left the enclave and is en route to Qatar.

Azaiza, 24, shared on Instagram that he decided to evacuate, bidding farewell to his press vest and expressing hope to return and contribute to Gaza's rebuilding.

He boarded a Qatari military airplane at Egypt's El Arish International Airport, although how he was able to leave Gaza or why he evacuated remains unclear.

"This is the last time you will see me with this heavy, stinky [press] vest. I decided to evacuate today. ... Hopefully soon I'll jump back and help to build Gaza again," Azaiza said in a video.

Azaiza gained global attention for his raw, unfiltered coverage of conditions during Israel's war, amassing millions of followers on social media platforms.

"I decided to evacuate for a lot of reasons you all know some of it but not all of it," Azaiza stated. He was seen boarding a plane with "Qatar Emiri Air Force" markings, marking his first-ever flight. Social media users thanked him for shedding light on the conflict, with many considering him a hero.

Azaiza's coverage included documenting injuries and families affected by Israeli airstrikes. Since October 7, his Instagram following surged from 27,500 to 18.25 million, and he gained a significant following on other platforms. Azaiza has also produced content for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA).

As he embarks on this new chapter, followers expressed gratitude for his impactful reporting, wishing him safety and anticipating his return to a free Palestine.

American musician Kehlani thanked him for his humanity, and comedian Sammy Obeid hailed him as one of history's greatest heroes.

"Thank you for everything you have done, you have moved mountains , what you have done in the last 100 days people can't do in their whole lifetime. You were a pivotal voice in showing the world the Israeli atrocities in Gaza. Wishing you well and safety," one user said on X.

"I'm so glad you had the opportunity to get out, God willing, YOU WILL RETURN TO A FREE PALESTINE," wrote another.

"Frame that vest. It's the armour of one of history's greatest heroes," comedian Sammy Obeid said.

