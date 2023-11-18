Israel-Hamas war: Release of hostages 'pre-requisite to pause in hostilities', says Bahrain Crown Prince

Manama [Bahrain], November 18 : Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Friday condemned Hamas' October 7 attacks and Israel's subsequent retaliation. He stressed that the release of hostages is a 'pre-requisite to a pause in hostilities,' according to the statement released on the Bahrain Crown Prince's website.

In his address at the 19th edition of the Manama Dialogue, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa set out the conditions necessary for 'breaking the cycle of violence,' a feat that will only be made possible through the release of innocents and non-combatants, according to the official statement.

He called for the full implementation of international law to ensure that the people of Gaza have access to humanitarian aid. He said that lasting peace will only be secured through a two-state solution that enshrines the rights of Palestinians.

The Bahrain Crown Prince stressed that this process requires international leadership and that the US is indispensable in this regard. He said, "Let me be extremely clear on what matters to the Kingdom of Bahrain. There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, now or ever. There must be no reoccupation of Gaza."

"There must be no reduction in Gaza's territory. And on the other side, there must be no terrorism directed from Gaza against the Israeli public. Those are the red lines," he added.

He also stressed that in the aftermath of conflict, elections must be held to offer the Palestinian people a 'strong and unified leadership,' according to the official statement.

He said that the process must be led by an interlocuter and partner who can bring an end to violence and deliver the prospect of a viable and independent Palestinian state that will also guarantee security and stability for its neighbour, Israel. He called diplomacy and the rule of international law as the principal mechanisms for resolution of the conflict.

Meanwhile, The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said air defences "successfully intercepted" a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon at a remotely manned military aircraft, prompting air raid sirens to go off in northern Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli military said that "no crossing into Israeli territory was detected." It further said that the alerts were triggered by the interceptions, according to The Times of Israel report.

Earlier, the IDF said that Israeli fighter jets and combat helicopters conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon on Friday evening, according to The Times of Israel report. It said that the airstrikes were carried out in response to repeated missile and rocket attacks on northern Israel.

According to IDF, the targets included infrastructure belonging to the terror group, command centers, and observation posts, The Times of Israel reported. A rocket was also fired from Lebanon at the Mount Dov area on the northern border, which caused no injuries. The IDF said it shelled the source of the fire with artillery.

The IDF said that Israeli troops found mortar shells, RPGs and other weapons in a kindergarten and an elementary school in northern Gaza.

Taking to X, IDF stated, "RPGs, mortar shells, and other weapons were found by IDF troops inside a kindergarten and an elementary school in northern Gaza. Kindergartens should store toys, not deadly weapons."

