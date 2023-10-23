Israel-Hamas war: Third humanitarian aid convoy enters Gaza

Gaza Border [Israel], October 23 : A third fleet of vehicles carrying essential aid made its way into Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, as reported by CNN.

Gaza, home to over 2 million civilians, faces the ongoing threat of severe dehydration and starvation due to Israel's persistent bombardment and complete blockade.

Over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, a total of 34 trucks transported much-needed supplies, including food, water, medications, and medical equipment from Egypt to Gaza via the same crossing.

The convoy on Sunday underwent additional security inspections, as confirmed by a security official speaking to CNN.

Despite these efforts, human rights organisations have expressed concerns that insufficient aid has reached the Palestinian enclave.

UN experts declared Israel's actions in Gaza to be tantamount to crimes against humanity on Thursday. With Israel's border crossings closed to Gaza, the Rafah crossing connecting Egypt and Gaza remains the only viable route for delivering aid to the Palestinian enclave, CNN reported.

US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, with both leaders affirming the need to ensure the continued flow of humanitarian aid and relief materials into Gaza.

The White House shared a statement saying that President Biden called up Netanyahu to discuss developments in Gaza and in the surrounding region.

"The leaders affirmed that there will now be a continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza," the White House statement said.

Meanwhile, President Biden welcomed the first two convoys of humanitarian assistance since Hamas's October 7 terrorist attack.

According to the statement, the aid has crossed the border into Gaza and is being distributed to Palestinians in need. Moreover, Biden expressed appreciation for Israel's support in helping to accommodate the release of two American hostages.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday the release of two US citizens, who were being held hostage by Hamas. The two Americans released were identified as Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natali Raanan, both from Chicago, according to CNN.

Their family members said they had been visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, a farming community in southern Israel, and were released on "humanitarian grounds" due to the mother's poor health.

Moreover, the two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to further secure the release of all the remaining hostages, including US citizens, taken by Hamas.

They also discussed the way to provide safe passage for US citizens and other civilians in Gaza who wish to depart, according to the statement.

"The President and the Prime Minister agreed to stay in close touch," the White House statement added.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian aid sent by India for the people of Palestine arrived in Egypt on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.

"India's humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo

@AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi posted on social media platform X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor