Israel-Hamas war: Zaka's humanitarian service a poignant reminder of tragic human toll

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 16 : In the midst of turmoil and tragedy, there are a few who shine as beacons of compassion and humanity. Yossi Landau, Commander of the Zaka organisation, exemplifies this spirit of unwavering dedication to providing respect and dignity to the deceased, irrespective of their background.

Zaka, short for "Zihui Korbanot Ason," is an Israeli volunteer organisation that specialises in identifying unnatural deaths during tragic events, including terror attacks and natural disasters.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Yossi Landau delved into the pivotal role that Zaka plays in times of crisis, such as terror attacks and natural disasters, where their mission is to collect the bodies of every person irrespective of their nationality and ensure that every life is honoured.

"What we do is identify unnatural death," said Landau. "That's our job. And we do this for every terror attack or natural disaster. We go out and do this, regardless of gender or nationality. We do it for everybody because everybody is a human being created by God, and we have to respect them and their families."

The organisation's commitment to providing the same level of respect and care for all individuals, regardless of their background, highlights the core values of humanitarianism in the face of war.

Landau also spoke about the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Israel due to the war with Hamas, emphasising the scale of the tragedy. He expressed his dedication to ensuring that every victim receives the respect they deserve, given the magnitude of the crisis.

"We were called into this job because of the tragedy that happened in Israel. I can't say exactly, but I'd say about 1,500 people have died, and they were murdered, killed, and tortured. It's a massacre," Landau stated. "We are here to make sure that everybody is being respected and gets the full respect they deserve."

The Zaka team, according to Landau, has collected approximately 700 bodies since the tragic events began. These bodies have come from various cities and include individuals of different nationalities. Landau emphasised that Zaka does not discriminate and collects bodies even in cases involving terrorists.

In response to a question about his message to the Hamas people, Landau stressed that the only message he has is that they should cease to exist. "They shouldn't exist anymore."

He called on the Arab nations to condemn Hamas, likening the group to ISIS and emphasising that they do not represent the Arab nation.

"The Arab people in the world should condemn them like ISIS because they're worse than ISIS and they're like ISIS and they don't belong to the Arab nation," he said.

Landau also shared his experiences visiting India, where he and the Zaka team responded to the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack. He praised the relationship with Indian authorities and the Indian police, who provided support during the challenging situation. Landau noted that they managed to carry out their humanitarian work in India, collecting seven bodies despite the dangerous circumstances.

Landau not only underscored the vital humanitarian mission of Zaka but also reminded of the immense human toll and suffering resulting from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Hamas-run health ministry says some 2,329 Palestinians have been killed and another 9,042 have been wounded in Israeli retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Forces has said it has killed some 1,500 Palestinian terrorists in Israeli territory after they breached the border fence and rampaged murderously in southern Israel, killing over 1,300 people, mostly civilians.

