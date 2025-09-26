Israel highlights Hamas' atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address

Jerusalem, Sep 26 Israel Prime Minister's Office has launched a public diplomacy campaign in New York to highlight the atrocities committed by Hamas - a move that came just ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the United Nations General Assembly, late Friday evening, India time.

Billboards and trucks have been set up around the UN building and Times Square with message "Remember October 7" and include a QR code which, when scanned leads to a site which showcases the atrocities of heinous October 7 terror attack.

In a statement shared on X, Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister's Office and the PM's Spokesperson's unit have initiated a public diplomacy campaign in New York on dozens of huge billboards and trucks around the UN building and in Times Square."

"The billboards and trucks say 'REMEMBER OCTOBER 7', and include a QR code which, when scanned abroad (only), leads to a site presenting the atrocities of October 7," it added.

According to the statement, the campaign is aimed to remind the world leaders and people regarding the atrocities committed by Hamas. It noted that the public diplomacy has significantly strengthened during Netanyahu and his delegation's visit to the US.

While sharing the videos of the trucks on X, Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "The goal of the campaign is to remind world leaders and the public about the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas and the unbelievable brutality of the terrorist organisation that continues to hold 48 hostages in captivity in Gaza."

Netanyahu is set to deliver remarks at the UNGA on Friday. Accompanied by his wife, the Israeli PM landed in the US on Thursday and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including Argentina President Javier Milei, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Paraguay President Santiago Pena.

Last year, during his speech at the 79th session of the UNGA, Netanyahu had stated that the war with Hamas can end only if the latter lays arms and releases the hostages, while asserting that Israel will continue its fight until it achieves "total victory." Issuing a warning to Iran, Netanyahu said there is "no place" in Iran, where the "long arms" of Israel cannot reach.

In his address, he had said, "this war can come to an end now. All that has to happen is for Hamas to surrender, lay down its arms, and release all the hostages. But if they don’t, we will fight until we achieve victory. Total victory. There is no substitute for it. Israel must also defeat Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah is the quintessential terror organisation in the world today."

