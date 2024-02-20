Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Sidon, Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that its warplanes on Monday evening attacked two munitions warehouses belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon. The warehouses were located near the city of Sidon, on the coast of Lebanon south of Beirut.

The attack, said the IDF, was carried out in response to the launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) earlier on Monday towards the Lower Galilee in Israel.

Also, Israeli fighter jets attacked infrastructures belonging to Hezbollah in the Miss Al Jabal area in southern Lebanon (located just to the west of the "Finger of the Galilee") and the Aadaysit Marjaayoun area (located just to the north of the "Finger of the Galilee"). (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor