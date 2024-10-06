Israel Intensifies Campaign Against Hezbollah with Violent Strikes in Southern Beirut

October 6, 2024

The war between Israel and Iran, backed by Lebanon's Hezbollah, seemed to have no end as another explosion has rocked southern Beirut and surrounding areas for over two hours in what has been described as one of the most violent barrages so far.

"We must continue exerting pressure on Hezbollah and creating additional and lasting damage to the enemy. Without relief and without allowing a respite for the organisation," said Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). 

On Saturday, Israel continued its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon with a series of intense strikes targeting command centres, weapons caches, tunnels, and other infrastructure. 

