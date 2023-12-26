Israel intercepts barrage of rockets in Ashkelon, Sderot

Tel Aviv, Dec 26 The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in a statement said on Tuesday that the ‘Iron Dome’ air defence system has intercepted multiple rockets fired at Gaza border towns of Ashkelon and Sderot allegedly by the Hamas terror group.

However, there has been no immediate claim by the Hamas or any other group for the rockets fired at the southern Israel towns on Tuesday.

The Israel health department and the Magen David Adom ambulance services informed that no injuries had been reported from any of these places.

It is to be noted that the Israel army is engaged in a fierce battle with the Hamas terror group to take control of the Gaza Strip.

While there has been severe damage to the Hamas infrastructure, the firing of rockets into southern Israeli towns, is an indication that the militant outfit has ammunition left in its armoury.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor