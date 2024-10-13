Israel intercepts five Hezbollah missiles

Jerusalem [Israel], October 13 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military detected five projectiles launched from Lebanon at around 9:00 am.

Sirens sounded in the areas of the Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, Western Galilee, Haifa Bay, and Carmel regions. All were successfully intercepted by air defences.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces seized Hezbollah weapons in warehouses hidden in dozens of southern Lebanese civilian homes, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday morning, along with footage from the raids.

Video footage showed mines, mines, Kalashnikov rifles, magazines, combat vests and Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles, much of which was intended for use in a Hezbollah invasion of the Galilee, the IDF said.

"The forces conducted face-to-face battles, eliminated terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah has deployed along the border," the IDF added.

Soldiers found tunnel infrastructure inside one of the villages, including living quarters for Hezbollah fighters. According to the IDF, airstrikes directed by troops on the ground have killed "many" Hezbollah terrorists.

Sarit Zahavi, president and founder of the Alma Research Center, told The Press Service of Israel in August that Hezbollah doctrine makes extensive use of civilian homes, where many more weapons, including ballistic missiles, are kept.

"Hezbollah stores their weapons everywhere, both between villages and within the villages themselves," she said. "By and large, every third house in the Shi'ite villages of south Lebanon is used in some way by Hezbollah for military purposes, be it weapons storage, the entrance of a tunnel, or a launchpad for shooting rockets at Israel," she explained.

Meanwhile, the IDF said that it struck more than 200 Hezbollah targets in the last day, hitting rocket launchers, anti-tank posts, ammunition depots and more.

Hezbollah launched 320 missiles, rockets and drones on Saturday as Israelis marked the solemn Yom Kippur holiday. One UAV struck a retirement home in Herzliya on Friday night, whose residents included Holocaust survivors. Nobody was injured. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor