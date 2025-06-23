Israel-Iran conflict: NCP's Supriya Sule calls for de-escalation, peace

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Monday called for de-escalation and peace amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said, "The whole world, geopolitics is in a crisis, whichever side you are. I think we should all urge de-escalation and peace. It's all very alarming; the less we speak, the more we hear.

Sule emphasised that the Indian government has already intervened and is seeking de-escalation. "The Government of India has intervened and is asking for de-escalation. The only way forward is de-escalation," she stated.

Meanwhile, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the need for India to play a bigger role in shaping a new world order. "I hope that in the days to come, the wisdom of India is brought to bear on this kind of situation and that we play a bigger role as we can in terms of the making of a new world order," Saran said.

Saran expressed concerns about the current global disorder, noting that norms of interstate relations have been abandoned. "Instead of a global order, we have great global disorder," he stated. "The kind of human suffering that has resulted, for example, in Gaza, what may happen, for example, in Iran, so these are very troubled times, and India also faces a very challenging situation."

These statements came after the US joined the conflict between Israel and Iran and bombed Iran's three underground nuclear facilities.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out strikes on command centres and assets belonging to the Internal Security Forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

As part of the operation, the headquarters of the Basij were targeted. The Basij is identified as one of the IRGC's central armed bases of power and is responsible for enforcing Islamic law and reporting civilians who violate it to regime authorities.

Additionally, the Alborz Corpstasked with securing several cities in the Tehran District and ensuring the regime's stabilitywas struck, along with the Intelligence and General Security Police under the Internal Security Forces, which the IDF described as integral components of the regime's military forces.

"These command centres have a significant military effect and additionally they impact the regime's ability to impose control," the IDF stated, adding that the strikes harmed the Iranian regime's military capabilities.

Building on the outcome of these strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the developments, stating on Sunday that Israel is "very close" to achieving its goals in Iran. He claimed significant damage had been inflicted on Iran's ballistic missile program and nuclear facilities, according to The Times of Israel.

