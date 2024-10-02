Israel-Iran War: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory for Nationals Amid Escalating Tensions

As tensions rise between Israel and Hezbollah, India has issued a safety advisory urging its nationals to remain vigilant and follow the safety protocols recommended by local authorities. This advisory comes as Israel remains on high alert for a potential attack from Iran, Hezbollah's primary supporter, following Israel's initiation of ground raids in Lebanon after a series of deadly strikes.

"In view of the prevailing situaton in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," said the Indian embassy in Israel. The Embassy also provided emergency contact numbers: +972-547520711 and +972-543278392.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel late Tuesday evening, claiming the attack was in retaliation for a series of recent assassinations carried out by Israeli forces. According to a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), "In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Nilforooshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories." Click here to read LIVE updates.

