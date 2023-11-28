Israel issues new warnings on dangers of Internet gaming

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 28 (ANI/TPS): The Privacy Protection Authority of Israel's Justice Ministry published recommendations for the safe conduct of players in the virtual gaming community. This is for both gaming played through websites and home consoles. Some of the most popular brands were mentioned, such as Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

There is always a danger of fraud when playing online interactive games, as well as various threats facing women and children. But in a time of war there are additional concerns.

This is because people have no way of knowing who they are really laying with and can be tricked into revealing personal information that hackers, predators and even terrorist groups could use against them. They also do not realize just how much of their personal information is collected by the website/company operating the game.

So, the authority published a document of recommendations to the public on the critical issues surrounding the privacy of female gamers and young gamers are reviewed. The document is based on an analysis of the privacy policy documents and terms of use of the popular game consoles in Israel, and presents a series of recommendations for safe and balanced use of the game consoles. (ANI/TPS)

