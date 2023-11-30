Israel: Jerusalem terrorists identified as brothers

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/TPS): The two terrorists responsible for this morning's shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem have been identified as Murad Nemer and his brother, Ibrahim.

The brothers, both were in their 30s from eastern Jerusalem, had previously been imprisoned for terror activities.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said that Murad was jailed from 2010 to 2020 for planning attacks under the direction of terror groups in Gaza.

Both were killed by soldiers and an armed civilian at the scene. (ANI/TPS)

