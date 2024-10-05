Israel kills senior Hamas leader responsible for directing terrorist activities in Judea, Samaria

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 : Israel in a strike on Saturday killed Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, a senior Hamas leader responsible for directing terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria.

Sharing a post on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel wrote, "Earlier today (Saturday), in a joint IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) and ISA (Israeli Security Agency) operation, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, who served as Hamas' executive authority in Lebanon and directed terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria."

According to the Israel Foreign Ministry, Mahmoud played a pivotal role in advancing terrorist activities against Israelis. He also orchestrated the supply of rockets and other weaponry for attacks against Israel.

"Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud advanced terrorist activities against Israelis both inside and outside of the State of Israel. He was also responsible for Hamas' entrenchment inside Lebanon, using it to supply weapons for rocket attacks against Israel and in attempts to manufacture advanced weaponry," the post added.

The Foreign Ministry further informed about the death of another terrorist. In a post on X, the Israel Foreign Ministry said, "In an additional IDF and ISA operation overnight (Saturday) in the area of Tripoli in Lebanon, the terrorist Said Alaa Naif Ali, a senior member of Hamas' Military Wing in Lebanon, was eliminated. Said carried out terrorist attacks against Israeli targets and worked to recruit Hamas operatives inside Lebanon."

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has lost contact with Hashem Safieddine, a possible successor to its late leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to a Lebanese security source. An Israeli strike targeted Safieddine on Friday,

Lebanese security sources revealed that Hezbollah has lost contact with Hashem Safieddine, a possible successor to the organisation's late leader Hassan Nasrallah. Notably, an Israeli strike targeted Safieddine on Friday, according to a report by CNN.

Meanwhile, over 2000 military targets and around 250 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated by Israel in the last four days, the IDF said on Friday.

The IDF further stated that the Israeli Air Force also conducted preemptive strikes during these intelligence-based operations in southern Lebanon.

"Over the last 4 days, the IDF has eliminated 2,000+ military targets and 250 Hezbollah terrorists. Among them:- 5 battalion commanders- 10 company commanders- 6 platoon commanders. The Israeli Air Force is also conducting preemptive strikes during these intelligence-based operations in southern Lebanon," the IDF stated in a post on X on Friday.

