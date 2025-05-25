Israel: Knesset committees to tackle smoking reforms

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 25 (ANI/TPS): As two key Knesset committees prepare to debate new anti-smoking measures on Tuesday, the Israel Cancer Association called on lawmakers to "choose life over money" and back proposed reforms.

The Finance Committee will discuss cancelling the tax exemption on duty-free tobacco, while the Economy Committee will review regulations mandating graphic health warnings on cigarette packs.

Backed by public opinion 55.6 per cent support raising cigarette taxes the association cited health risks and Israel's commitments under the World Health Organization's tobacco control convention. "It takes courage to legislate against the next preventable death," the Israel Cancer Association said. (ANI/TPS)

