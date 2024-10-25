Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Beirut, Oct 25 The Israeli military launched three airstrikes on different areas in Dahieh in southern Beirut, media reported.

The first two airstrikes targeted the Chouaifet El Aamroussieh area, while the last and most powerful strike was directed at Haret Hreik, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

TV footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the targeted points.

The airstrikes occurred shortly after Israel issued warnings for people to evacuate the areas being targeted.

The Israeli army has been conducting extensive attacks against Lebanon since late September in an escalation with Hezbollah.

Earlier this month, the Israeli army initiated a ground operation in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for residents of two areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, as it prepares to strike them.

"You are located near facilities and sites belonging to Hezbollah, which the Israeli (military) will be targeting in the near future," said Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee in a post on X.

Israel has repeatedly hit Beirut's southern suburb known as Dahiyeh, a densely populated neighbourhood. Explosions were heard and several large plumes of smoke rose after heavy Israeli strikes overnight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor