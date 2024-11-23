Israel launches violent airstrike on Beirut

Beirut, Nov 23 At least four people were killed and 23 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's capital Beirut on Saturday.

The airstrike targeted a residential building on Fathallah Street in the Basta Fawka, a densely populated area, destroying an eight-story building and causing heavy damage to neighbouring buildings, according to al-Jadeed, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the local al-Jadeed TV channel.

Civil defence teams are still working to remove the rubble to search for victims, with ambulances waiting to transport victims to hospitals.

Israeli media outlets reported that the airstrike was aimed at a prominent Hezbollah official.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attacks against Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah.

