Israel makes moves to increase energy storage capabilities

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Electricity Authority has decided to provide a premium for generation and storage facilities to be built in what it called “significant” consumption centers that are characterized by a dense urban fabric. The purpose of the decision, it said, is to speed up the scope of establishing facilities for the production of renewable energy in these localities, in a way that will lead to the optimization of the use of the electricity network, the reduction of electricity losses and the improvement of supply reliability.

The growing demand for electricity, the lack of land and climate change require finding unique solutions that will ensure the reliability of the electricity supply, reducing the establishment of a new electricity network and meeting the renewable energy goals, said the ministry. The trend to decentralize the sources of electricity production (electricity production through small facilities nationwide) is in full swing, and it has many advantages such as the possibility of producing green and clean energy and introducing competition into the economy, but when these are not established in consumption centers, it is necessary to establish a network on a large scale, when the establishment of the network has consequences Significant planning and environmental issues, and natural loss of electricity during transmission.

The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, MK Israel Katz: “A few days after we announced the injection of thousands of additional megawatts into the grid in order to allow any citizen or entrepreneur who would like to install a renewable energy facility in his territory, we are now bringing new news to the Israeli economy – which will allow the grid’s functioning to stabilize electricity, to increase the reliability of the supply and to implement the policy that I lead and within it the extensive storage program that I lead in my office. Energy is power and I will continue to promote the green energy revolution in Israel for the benefit of the citizens of Israel and the local energy economy.” (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor