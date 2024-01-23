Israel makes 'significant' step in water purification

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure revealed what it called "significant news" for the preservation of water sources in Israel and a "significant step" to treat groundwater pollution in the Ramat Hasharon area.

The winner of the tender for the construction and operation of a facility for the treatment of contaminated groundwater in the Ramat Hasharon Industrial Area has been selected.

The (GES) Blue Gen company was selected to construct the facility that will be the first of its kind in Israel to treat the "unique infections" created as a result of the activities of the defense industries.

The facility will treat approximately 5.5 million cubic metres of contaminated water per year during its 25 years of operation, which will be pumped from the pollution centres in the complex in order to stop the spread of the pollution stain and reduce it.

The water that will be pumped will be treated to a quality level that allows unlimited use of it and will be flowed into the Yarkon Stream as part of the "Redemption of the Yarkon" project - the government's plan for the restoration of the stream and the ecosystem around it.

The ministry called this a "major milestone in the implementation of the rehabilitation plan prepared by the Water Authority to deal with the severe groundwater pollution in the area."

This contamination led to the closure of all drinking water production wells in Ramat Hasharon and some of the production wells in northern Tel Aviv and Herzliya, and it currently threatens the continuation of water production in additional wells. (ANI/TPS)

