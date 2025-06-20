Israel: Massive Fire After Iranian Missile Hits Building Near Microsoft Office in Beer Sheva (Watch Videos)

An Iranian ballistic missile struck a building near the Microsoft office in Beer Sheva city in Israel on Friday morning, June 20. According to CNN, a massive fire erupted on the street in the southern part of the city close to a tech park that houses. Beer Sheva, the city located in the Negev desert, where Israel's Nevatim airbase is located.

Visuals From Microsoft Building in Beer Sheva

❗️Irán apunta al centro tecnológico-militar israelí en Beersheba, golpea la instalación de operaciones de datos de @Microsoft



Según se informa, los ataques de misiles iraníes golpearon una instalación de Microsoft en Beersheba, ubicada en 8 de la calle HaSadna, pic.twitter.com/8dHKM1GPYR — señor del caos visual (@Darwin_f1978) June 20, 2025

Visuals shared on social media platforms, including X, show massive clouds of smoke along with fire engulfing the structure in the area. Social media users claimed that the Iranian missile attack targeted the centre located at 11 Torah Hayesot Street in Beer Sheva, which provides cyber support to the Israeli military using artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services.

Fire Erupts After Iranian Missile Struck Building in Beer Sheva

🚨🇮🇷🇮🇱Breaking: A missile strike hits Microsoft’s center in Be’er Sheva a key hub providing AI & cyber espionage support to the Israeli military.#Iran#IsraelIranConflictpic.twitter.com/92fVm9vn4J — Mansoor Dhillon 🇵🇸 (@MansoorDhillon_) June 20, 2025

However, there are no official statements regarding social media claims from Israeli officials. According to CNN, emergency services, including fire tenders, are on site. At least 18 people were reported to be injured in the incident.

The southern district witnessed several missile attacks damaging infrastructures, but no casualties, said Israeli police. Earlier on Thursday, a major hospital was hit by an Iranian strike. The Soroka Medical Centre, targeted by Iran, is the main hospital in Israel’s south and has over 1,000 beds and provides services to the approximately 1 million residents of the area.