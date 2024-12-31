Israel: New European import standards take affect January 1st

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 31 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry published the results of a survey conducted among hundreds of importers, in preparation for the entry into force of the import reform "What's good for Europe is good for Israel" starting January 1, 2025. The survey shows that most importers expect to take advantage of the reform tracks as early as the first quarter of this year.

The "What's good for Europe is good for Israel" reform is the adoption of European regulatory standards for the importation of various products. Israel's standards and regulations are much higher and more complicated than those in Europe. This limits the variety of products available for import. The reform is expected to lower prices for Israeli consumers by increasing competition.

The Ministry said the results of the survey, to which 400 importers responded, indicated a "high willingness to use the reform tracks as early as the first quarter of the year."

Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat: " The import reform 'What's good for Europe is good for Israel ' is a significant step in the fight against the cost of living and in increasing competition in the Israeli economy. The survey indicates a great response from importers to the implementation of the reform from the beginning of 2025, and we are confident that many will join along the way. The Ministry of Economy and Industry is committed to the success of the reform and to providing importers with all the tools required for its optimal implementation, including a dedicated call center that began operating this morning." (ANI/TPS)

