Israel: Palestinian Terrorists Killed in Airstrike Were Armed, Says Army

Jerusalem [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): Two armed terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike on Monday, during an Israel Defense Forces operation in Tubas in the Jordan Valley.

During an operation to arrest a wanted Palestinian terror suspect, several armed terrorists were identified in the area and were subsequently eliminated by aircraft, the IDF said.

Israeli soldiers found an M-16 rifle, two pistols, and a fragmentation grenade on their bodies. (ANI/TPS)

