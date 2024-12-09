Israel: Palestinian Terrorists Killed in Airstrike Were Armed, Says Army
By ANI | Published: December 9, 2024 11:30 PM2024-12-09T23:30:12+5:302024-12-09T23:30:16+5:30
Jerusalem [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): Two armed terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike on Monday, during an Israel Defense Forces operation in Tubas in the Jordan Valley.
During an operation to arrest a wanted Palestinian terror suspect, several armed terrorists were identified in the area and were subsequently eliminated by aircraft, the IDF said.
Israeli soldiers found an M-16 rifle, two pistols, and a fragmentation grenade on their bodies. (ANI/TPS)
