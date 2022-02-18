Israel participates in military exercise with Pak

New Delhi, Feb 18 The Israeli Navy confirmed that it participated in a US-led exercise with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and some other countries that do not have diplomatic ties with the Jewish state, Dawn news reported.

The US Navy said in a statement on Thursday that more than 9,000 people from 60 militaries took part in the International Maritime Exercise

