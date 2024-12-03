Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Thanks US President-Elect Donald Trump for Strong Hostage Statement (Watch Video)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday for issuing a strong statement on social media demanding the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

"I want to thank President Trump for his strong statement yesterday about the need for Hamas to release the hostages, the responsibility of Hamas, and this adds another force to our continued effort to release all the hostages. Thank you, President Trump," said the Prime Minister of Israel in a post on X.

President-elect Trump took to his social media platform Truth to warn Iran-backed forces in Gaza that if demand was not met. "Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied history of the United States of America," the post reads.

The statement did not mention Hamas by name, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Mr Trump for his message, while one of his ministers said it was "refreshing".

Trump said, "Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire world, in the Middle East - but it's all talk, and no action!"