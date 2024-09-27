Israel PM Netanyahu meets with Dutch PM in New York

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday night in New York, met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, thanked him for the Netherlands' support of Israel and noted the good relations between the two countries. The Prime Minister also emphasized that Israel's war against Iran's axis of evil is vital not only in ensuring its future but also the future of the West as a whole.

The two are in New York for the opening of the new UN session.

Netanyahu also reviewed the threats facing Israel, the fighting in the various sectors and its efforts and success in minimizing harm to non-combatants.

The Prime Minister referred to the proceeding against Israel in the International Court in The Hague and emphasized that this is a political proceeding based on false libels that endanger every democracy defending itself against terrorism. (ANI/TPS)

