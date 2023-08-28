Israel PM Netanyahu meets with Swedish MPs about moving embassy to Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, met with a delegation of Swedish MPs and thanked them for their support for moving the Swedish Embassy to Jerusalem and for taking part in the fight against antisemitism.

The parties also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence and the vehicle industry.

“I am glad to see there’s a change in Swedish policy,” Netanyahu told the MPs. “I think it’s long overdue, not only for the sake of Israel-Swedish relations, but also for Sweden. Our partnership could yield great results in many, many areas. And I think this is an important beginning.”

Also participating in the meeting were the Director of the National Security Council, the Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser and additional officials. (ANI/TPS)

