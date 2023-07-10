Israel Prez Herzog compares political turmoil to Roman destruction of Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel President Isaac Herzog compared the country's current political conflicts to those that the Jewish people went through in the country in the period leading up to the Destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans in the year 70 AD. His comments came at a state memorial for Theodor Herzl.

Jews around the world are now observing a three week period of mourning leading up the anniversary of Jerusalem's destruction. Citing this, Herzog said these days, "demand of us to behave with dignity and responsibility, in issues that directly impact the unity of Israel, and the cohesion of Israeli society."

"I don't think there is anyone in Israel... who thinks that what is happening here is good for Israeli society. Families are being torn apart. Neighbors and friends are becoming rivals and enemies."

"We all know the historical examples from the "Three Weeks", but this is not history - this is our 'here and now', and it speaks for itself. This shocking and dangerous reality is happening before our eyes."

President Herzog went on to say that many people from all sides of Israel's political spectrum have been asking telling him, "What a waste. What a tragedy." And he agrees.

The President believes a compromise agreement is still possible but, "no one is willing to sit down and talk, now, without preconditions. This is a blunder of historic proportions."

Herzog added that this "is the moment to think about the bigger picture. Now is the time to think about the consequences. Put egos aside. Come and talk. Cease the terrible divisions. The people expect you to come to your senses, and quickly." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor