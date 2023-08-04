Israel promoting more biogas development from waste materials

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Electric Authority has said it is promoting the production of electricity from waste and expanding the renewable energy market and that it is working to guarantee that there will be a biogas sector in Israel. Biogas is exactly what it sounds like and is generally produced from all kinds of recycled waste like sewage, the waste from farm animals and much more. In this way it is not just a source of energy, but by using it in this way fewer greenhouse gases will enter the atmosphere that result from when such waste decomposes.

Biogas is a renewable energy that can be used for generating electricity. Many entrepreneurs, who are promoting facilities of approximately 100 m2, have registered with the Electricity Authority’s regulations for the construction of facilities of this type, but due to difficulties in establishing the facility, with an emphasis on obtaining building permits and necessary regulatory approvals, they will not be able to meet the dates of commercial operation set for them.

In its decision, the authority allows entrepreneurs to extend the date of commercial operation and eligibility for the tariff, thus ensuring the promotion of large-scale projects, promoting compliance with the renewable energy goals and giving a huge boost to the field of waste treatment.

Israel is at the forefront of the development of alternative and renewable energies. It plans to soon end the use of gasoline powered vehicles and has been switching over to cleaner burning fuels for power generation like natural gas. (ANI/TPS)

