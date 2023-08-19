Israel providing for expansion of Druze Town
By ANI | Published: August 19, 2023 07:42 AM 2023-08-19T07:42:37+5:30 2023-08-19T07:45:03+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 19 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Construction and Housing approved a plan to expand the Druze town of Kisra-Sumei in Galilee by 480 housing units.
The plan is to extend the existing settlement on its eastern slopes and to provide housing for young couples.
The plan outlines a system of roads, parking lots and infrastructure that connects to the existing transportation system and infrastructure. In order to balance the additional traffic loads, the plan proposes a new northern connection to road 8655. (ANI/TPS)
