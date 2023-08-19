Israel providing for expansion of Druze Town

By ANI | Published: August 19, 2023 07:42 AM 2023-08-19T07:42:37+5:30 2023-08-19T07:45:03+5:30

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 19 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Construction and Housing approved a plan to expand the Druze ...

Israel providing for expansion of Druze Town | Israel providing for expansion of Druze Town

Israel providing for expansion of Druze Town

Google News Next

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 19 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Construction and Housing approved a plan to expand the Druze town of Kisra-Sumei in Galilee by 480 housing units.

The plan is to extend the existing settlement on its eastern slopes and to provide housing for young couples.

The plan outlines a system of roads, parking lots and infrastructure that connects to the existing transportation system and infrastructure. In order to balance the additional traffic loads, the plan proposes a new northern connection to road 8655. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur