Israel recovers two hostage bodies

Tel Aviv [Israel] August 29 (ANI/TPS): The bodies of two Israeli hostages have been recovered from Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Friday.

One of the bodies was identified as Ilan Weiss of Kibbutz Be'eri. The identity of the second body was not immediately announced. The identification process is continuing at the National Center for Forensic Medicine.

The 56-year-old Weiss was the deputy commander of the Kibbutz Be'eri's emergency response team, and was last seen on the morning of October 7, 2023 when he left his house to go join up with his team at the kibbutz armory.

Weiss' wife, Shiri and 18-year-old daughter, Noga were kidnapped and later released during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023 after spending 50 days in captivity. Weiss was declared dead by the Institute of Forensic Medicine in January 2024.

Ilan is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

