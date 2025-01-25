Israel Releases 200 Palestinian Prisoners as Part of Gaza Ceasefire Deal After Hamas Frees 4 Soldiers (Watch Video)

Israel on Saturday, January 25, said that they have released 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of Gaza ceasefire deal. These comes after Hamas freed four Israeli soldiers.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023, as part of a swap which will also see 200 Palestinian prisoners freed. Israel soldiers identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, all aged between 19 and 20, were released to the Red Cross in Gaza City.

2nd batch of 200 Palestinian prisoners released under Gaza ceasefire deal ⤵️



Red Cross convoy transporting the prisoners left Israel's Ofer Prison and is en route to the Beitunya area in the West Bank pic.twitter.com/fhlPPXPEH3 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 25, 2025

However, Israel accused Hamas of breaching the terms of the ceasefire because female civilian hostage Arbel Yehud was not included in Saturday's release. Israel said it would delay the planned return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, while Hamas insisted the hostage would be released next weekend.

Also Read | Israel temporarily bans residents from returning to northern Gaza.

Israel’s Prison Service later said it had completed the release of 200 Palestinians. They include 120 who had been serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis. Around 70 were released into Egypt, according to Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV.

Egypt had served as a key mediator in the talks that led to the truce. Thousands of Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to celebrate the arrival of buses carrying the prisoners. Many waved Palestinian flags or the flags of different political factions.