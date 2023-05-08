Israel renovating Samaria National Park

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 8 (/TPS): The Israel government confirmed that 32 million Shekels will be allocated for the restoration and development of the Samaria (Sebastia) National Park to make the site a center of attraction for visitors while restoring archaeological findings, building an access road, and building a sustainable model to finance the current expenses of the site.

Also, areas that have not yet been exposed will be mapped and measures will be promoted to prevent damage to the national park, increase law enforcement in the area and prevent illegal construction.

At the initiative of Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman, Minister of Tourism Haim Katz and Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu, a plan will be drawn up for the reopening of the Tel Shomron National Garden, after years in which it was closed in light of the extensive destruction of antiquities that took place there.

The Nature and Parks Authority will formulate within 60 days a plan for the preservation and rescue of the existing heritage assets on the site. A committee will be established with the participation of the directors of the ministries: of environmental protection, tourism and heritage, to implement the decision and monitor its implementation. At the same time, measures will be promoted to prevent damage to the garden, deal with illegal construction and increase law enforcement in the area. (/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor