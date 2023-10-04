Israel reports new case of dengue fever

Jerusalem, Oct 4 The Israeli Health Ministry has reported a new case of dengue fever.

The Ministry noted on Tuesday in a statement that the patient in the new case returned from Thailand last month, adding that he is in good condition.

This is the second patient diagnosed with the mosquito-borne viral illness in Israel after an infection of a student was reported on Friday. The student returned from Mexico recently, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the detection of the new case, the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection ordered pest control in the patient's home area to exterminate mosquitoes and prevent the potential spread of infection.

According to the Ministry, this is the 30th case of the dengue virus detected in Israel in 2023. All these patients returned from abroad, with no local infections.

Dengue fever exhibits a spectrum of severity and its symptoms usually manifest within four to 10 days following a mosquito bite.

Symptoms of dengue fever can include sudden high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, bleeding from the nose or gums, and easy bruising.

In severe cases, the infection can lead to shock, organ failure, and even death.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor