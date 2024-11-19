Israel says Hezbollah rocket commander killed in airstrike in Lebanon

Jerusalem, Nov 19 Israel's military announced on Tuesday that the commander of Hezbollah's medium-range rocket unit was killed in an airstrike on Monday in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the military said Ali Tawfiq Dweiq was killed by the Israeli Air Force in the village of Kfar Jouz, near the town of Nabatieh.

Dweiq had commanded Hezbollah's medium-range rocket array since September 2024, replacing the previous commander, who was also killed by Israel. The Israeli military said Dweiq was responsible for launching more than 300 projectiles toward Israel, including strikes on Haifa and central Israel.

Over the past few months, Israel has struck "dozens" of infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah's medium-range rocket array and weapons storage facilities, according to the military.

The assassination of Dweiq is the latest in a series of targeted killings by Israel, including the September airstrike in Beirut that killed Hezbollah late leader Hassan Nasrallah, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in a cross-border conflict since October last year.

