Israel schools to hold events to mark one month since Oct 7 attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's education system will the one month anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror massacre. This was a joint decision of the Minister of Education and the professionals of the Ministry of Education, the national parents' leadership and the student and youth council.

Israel's education system will mark Tuesday, November 7, 2023, one month after the events of 7/10, on the morning of the Simchat Torah holiday, and the beginning of the "Iron Swords" war, in which Hamas enacted a brutal attack on the State of Israel. Approximately 1,400 people were murdered in cold blood and more than 240 were kidnapped by Hamas and taken hostage in Gaza, including dozens of girls and boys.

The education system will honor the memory of the fallen and murdered, and pray for the safety of the abducted and missing. The education system will convey a message of growth, hope and faith in the ability of Israeli society to pick up the pieces, to rise from the disaster, to grow renewed strength, to rehabilitate and rehabilitate. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor