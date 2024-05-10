Israel sees drop in car imports, rise in electrical goods in April

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Tax Authority reported that in April 2024, 11,474 private vehicles were imported into the country, compared to 17,999 in April 2023, a decrease of 36.3 per cent. Imports of commercial vehicles amounted to 603 vehicles compared to 725 in April 2023, a decrease of 16.8 per cent.

The Authority attributed the drop in vehicle imports in April 2024 partly to what it called a "massive advance" of vehicle imports in December 2023, on the eve of the increase in the purchase tax on electric vehicles in January 2024.

In the period January - April 2024, the import of vehicles amounted to 63,520 vehicles compared to 88,175, in the same period last year, a decrease of 28.0 per cent.

In April 2024, compared to April 2023, imports of white electrical goods and entertainment electronics increased.

In refrigerators, washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers, imports increased by 13.6 per cent, 68.3 per cent, 85.1 per cent and 23.3 per cent respectively.

Since the beginning of the year, reported the Tax Authority, there has been a mixed trend in the import of electrical products and entertainment electronics. Imports of refrigerators and washing machines decreased by moderate rates of 2.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively. Imports of clothes dryers and dishwashers increased by 44.5 per cent and 60.2 per cent respectively.

In the import of televisions, a decrease of 17 per cent was recorded in April 2024 compared to the same month last year, after a sharp increase in March 2024. Cumulatively from the month of January 2024, an increase of 34.1 per cent was recorded.

The total value of all imports in April 2024 amounted to USD 6.5 billion, a decrease of 3.7 per cent compared to the value of imports in April 2023. (ANI/TPS)

