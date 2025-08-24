Israel strikes military targets of Houthis in response to their attacks with missiles

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 24 : The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday struck multiple military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Sanaa, Yemen.

The IDF carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel with missiles and UAVs.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "STRUCK: Multiple military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Sanaa, Yemen, including a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Adar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuelall used for the military activity of the Houthi regime. These strikes were carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel with missiles and UAVs. The Houthis, backed by Iran, continue to exploit civilian infrastructure for terror purposes."

At least two people have been killed and five wounded in the Israeli attack on the Yemeni capital, according to Houthi-affiliated media, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli army said it targeted Houthi military infrastructure, including a site in the presidential palace and the Asar and Hizaz power plants.

The Israeli military confirmed that they carried out a series of air strikes in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, dropping about 30 different munitions across this area, where they say they targeted a compound where the presidential palace is. They also targeted power stations, Al Jazeera reported.

There were around a dozen planes from the Israeli air force used in this attack along with refuellers, and the military says that it's in response to continued attacks the Houthis have been carrying out against Israel.

The defence minister has been quite outspoken, saying, "Israel will ... destroy Houthi infrastructure and destroy any other capabilities they have. It's not the first time Israel has conducted air strikes in Yemen, but the Houthis are still able to conduct these attacks [on Israel], and they say they're doing them in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza because of their suffering).

