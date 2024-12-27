Israel: Terrorist who murdered woman in stabbing attack identified

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 27 (ANI/TPS): The man suspected of carrying out the terrorist stabbing attack Friday morning in Herzliya in which one woman was murdered has been identified by authorities as a Palestinian resident of the Samaria region.

He previously acted as an informer for Israeli security services who was involved in thwarting terrorist infrastructures in Judea and Samaria. His cooperation was exposed so he was transferred to a location in Israel.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and will be transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) to continue investigating the circumstances of the attack.

A woman in her 80s who was stabbed Friday morning in a terror stabbing attack in Herzliya died of her wounds. She was pronounced dead on arrival. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor