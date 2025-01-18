Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], January 18 (ANI/WAM): The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Saturday that Israel is to release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

In a statement, the ministry added that the prisoners would be freed during the first, 42-day phase of the ceasefire which is set to begin at 0630 GMT on Sunday. (ANI/WAM)

