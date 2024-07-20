Israel: 'War Game' held to prepare for possible war in North

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of the Interior carried out a "war game" together with the Israel Defence Forces and the National Emergency Authority, with the aim of "improving preparedness and assessments for dealing with a high-intensity multi-arena war."

The exercise was attended by Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and the Ministry's Director General, Ronan Peretz and was held due to the increasing threat of an expanded war coming in the north of Israel with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

During the day, a variety of different scenarios that may occur in the northern arena and throughout the country were simulated with an emphasis on population absorption and responding to civilian spaces, which various government officials will face on "Order Day."

Director General of the Ministry of the Interior Ronan Peretz said during the exercise that "everything that is assigned to the Ministry of the Interior within the framework of the government's decisions, we will carry out according to their letter and words.

During an emergency, we as a government ministry have an obligation to carry out even what is not formally assigned to us as long as it converges with the capabilities of the ministry. We will also be an aid to other ministries for the benefit of the citizens. As a ministry, we are very busy in strengthening the local authorities so that they can deal properly." (ANI/TPS)

