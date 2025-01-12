Israel warns Palestinians in parts of Nuseirat to evacuate

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel warned civilians in parts of Nuseirat in central Gaza to evacuate on Sunday morning following Saturday's Palestinian rocket fire.

"Terror organizations are once again firing rockets from this area that has received warnings several times in the past," tweeted the Israel Defense Forces' Arabic spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee.

The tweet included a map of specific areas to be evacuated.

Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket on Saturday fired towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing, where most humanitarian aid to Gaza is delivered. (ANI/TPS)

