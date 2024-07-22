"Israel will remain US' ally regardless of Presidential election outcome": Benjamin Netanyahu

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 22 : Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke about his departure to the United States and asserted that Israel remains committed to its alliance with America regardless of the outcome of the Presidential election.

Taking to his official X handle, the Israeli PM said, "As I departed for the United States, I thanked President Biden for the many things he did for the State of Israel during the war and his years as President, Vice President, and Senator. I look forward to my important meeting with the President."

Netanyahu further said, "I am leaving for the US at a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there is great political uncertainty in Washington. I will address for the fourth time both houses of Congress as a PM of Israel. I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is important for Israel."

Netanyahu added, "I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless of who the American people choose as their next President, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East.

Praising American President Joe Biden, Netanyahu added, "This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service as Senator, as Vice President and as President. It will also be an opportunity to discuss with him how to advance in the critical months ahead..."

Speaking on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Netanyahu said that the nation aims to achieve the release of all our hostages, defeat Hamas, confront terror axis of Iran and its proxies and ensure that all Israel's citizens return safely to their homes in the North and the South. He added, "In this time of war and uncertainty, it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand togethertoday, tomorrow and always."

Notably, US President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to become the next president.

Following Biden's announcement on Sunday that he was pulling out from the presidential race, and his endorsement of Vice President Harris, a number of senior Democrats had rallied behind Harris.

Harris, however, has to secure the support of enough delegates of the Democratic Party to replace Biden.

To win the nomination, a candidate must secure 1,986 delegates.

As per a report of the Hill, Democratic delegates from Tennessee met on Sunday over a conference call and announced that they were committing all 77 delegates for Harris. In South Carolina, all 55 of the state's pledged delegates endorsed Harris. A total of 168 of North Carolina's delegates "voted unanimously" to endorse Harris. 25 delegates of New Hampshire, 224 delegates from Florida and 48 delegates from Louisiana have pledged their support to Harris.

