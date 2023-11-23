Israel: Workers find terrorist's body in rubble of Sderot police station

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): Construction workers restoring the Sderot police station found the body of a terrorist in the rubble, the municipality said.

An explosive device and other weapons were on his body, prompting a bomb disposal team to be called in.

Hamas terrorists managed to take control of the Sderot police station, killing 30 officers and civilians. Security forces demolished the building with the terrorists inside. (ANI/TPS)

