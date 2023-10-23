Israel working to protect organisations from cyberattacks during war

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's National Cyber System said that Israel's public organisations and companies need assistance in cyber defence during the ongoing war against terror group Hamas in Gaza.

Against the background of raising the state of alertness, the National Cyber System will connect companies that offer defence assistance in the cyber field to organisations that are interested in strengthening their defence during this period.

As part of this effort and in parallel with the national efforts to increase resilience, companies in the field of cyber defence volunteered to contribute their knowledge and help other entities strengthen their resistance to attacks, especially these days. (ANI/TPS)

