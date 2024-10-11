Israeli aircraft strikes Tulkarm terrorists
By ANI | Published: October 11, 2024 06:12 AM2024-10-11T06:12:53+5:302024-10-11T06:15:07+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that one of its aircraft attacked a ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that one of its aircraft attacked a terrorist cell in the Tulkarm region of Samaria.
The IDF said it will provide details of the attack later. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app