Israeli aircraft strikes Tulkarm terrorists

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that one of its aircraft attacked a terrorist cell in the Tulkarm region of Samaria.

The IDF said it will provide details of the attack later. (ANI/TPS)

