Israeli army chief to visit Morocco next week

The Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi will visit Morocco next week, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson told Xinhua on Saturday.

The IDF spokesperson did not provide further details about the upcoming visit by Kochavi.

Israel and Morocco normalized their relations in December 2020, before they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on military cooperation.

The Israeli military sent observers to a military exercise in Morocco in early July as part of the MoU. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor