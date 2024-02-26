Israeli army discovers 10 Km tunnel under Gaza hospital and university

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 26 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers discovered a massive tunnel 10 km in length that passed beneath a Gaza hospital and university, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

The 162nd Division located a network of underground terror tunnels connecting the north and south of the Gaza Strip. The forces gained operational control over the tunnel shafts, investigated the tunnels, and then destroyed a large part of the network.

The terror tunnel network connected the Turkish Hospital bordering the camps of central Gaza to the Israa University building in Gaza City's Zeitoun area.

This tunnel network was used by Hamas to move its different brigades around Gaza.

Inside the tunnels, soldiers located rooms including toilets, storage facilities for weapons and combat equipment, a branching tunnel shaft network, as well as the bodies of terrorists Hamas left behind.

"Hamas has spent millions of dollars building an underground network of terror tunnels used for its military activities below schools, hospitals and residences across the Gaza Strip. The IDF will continue to operate to locate and dismantle Hamas' subterranean network of terror," the military said in a statement.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

